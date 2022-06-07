No firm blacklisted after row over Pongal gift hamper items, says Civil Supplies Corporation

It says ₹1,163 crore had been set apart for the scheme

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation has said no company has been blacklisted in the light of the alleged irregularities in the distribution of Pongal gift hampers.

The Corporation made the statement in its reply to a set of questions raised under the Right to Information Act by Nandakumar Ilangovan of Coimbatore. The reply, dated April 22, was provided by Public Information Officer C. Ponnammal, who holds the post of General Manager (Commercial).

When the controversy erupted in January over the quality of the articles in the hampers, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin asked officials to take severe action, including blacklisting, against the companies that had supplied the low-quality items.

To the question on the allocation for the Pongal gift hamper scheme, the Corporation replied that ₹1,163 crore had been set apart.

Of 21 products included in the hamper, 17 were purchased by the Corporation and four by the Department of Cooperation. Of them, the aggregate price of 12 items — such as turmeric, chilli and coriander powders (100 gram each); mustard (100 gram); tamarind (200 gram); and moong dhal (500 gram) — was ₹353. One kg of jaggery and 500 gram of salt cost ₹63; a 100-gram jar of Aavin ghee, ₹56; cloth bag ₹32; and one kg of raw rice ₹20.

The reply said the prices of the items procured by the Department of Cooperation were not available with the Corporation. The items were cashew nut, raisin (‘kismis’), cardamom and sugar cane.

The Corporation, however, refused to provide details of price bids as this would affect the tenderer’s bids in future.