No evidence that The Wire was ‘set up’ on the Meta reportage: N. Ram

January 19, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

There is no evidence that there was a political conspiracy behind The Wire’s (now debunked) story about Meta giving special privileges to BJP’s IT wing head, Amit Malviya, to remove content from social networking sites, said N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group of Publications Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking at the Global Journalism Seminar series organised by Reuters Institute for Study of Journalism online, Mr. Ram said, “I’ve not seen any evidence, and the people I talk to in The Wire also have not seen any evidence that it was some part of a great kind of political conspiracy. No, we don’t know yet who fabricated the original story about Amit Malviya. I don’t think it could have been invented completely by Devesh Kumar. He said he talked to a source...who the source was...we don’t know. I don’t think there is any indication it was a part of a grand political conspiracy and that The Wire was set up.”

Mr. Ram said that it is possible to guard against ‘fake or planted attacks’ by being on guard. “I think common sense is not always a safeguard, but I think you can use a large dose of common sense to see whether it makes sense and ask ‘Does this make sense?’”

Asked if, in the context of The Wire’s (now retracted) reportage on Meta and the public backlash that it had received, anyone would ever trust a story from it again, he said: “To put in those terms, it’s completely over the top because reputation is not destroyed just like that. It’s not ‘either or’. You take a blow, you work your way back to the kind of trust levels you enjoyed. So, I don’t think it’s completely destroyed. It was a severe setback to their reputation, and it must have shaken them also....internally. But have the people who read The Wire have lost trust? Have they switched off The Wire? I think some revenues have been affected to a modest degree. But it’s not that The Wire has collapsed. It’s not that The Wire doesn’t do the kind of good journalism that it’s been doing before.”