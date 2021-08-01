No entry to major temples till Tuesday

The Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai will be shut till Saturday.

Some will stay shut on Aug. 8 as well

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has banned the entry of devotees into large temples in Tamil Nadu, mostly those of Murugan and Amman, till Tuesday when ‘Aadi Perukku’ is celebrated in the delta districts and ‘Aadi Chevvai’ in others. However, pujas will be performed in the temples on these days.

HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu said the entry of devotees was being barred, keeping in mind the rising number of COVID-19 cases. “We are concerned about the welfare of the devout, who visit temples in large numbers. The Tiruttani temple, for instance, attracts around 2 lakh devotees for ‘Aadi Krithikai’, and we even get people from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. If crowds gather, it will not help in controlling the spread,” he said on Saturday.

In Chennai, devotees will not be allowed to enter temples like Vadapalani Andavar temple, Kandha Kottam Kandaswamy temple, Padavettamman temple, Angalaparameswari Amman temple in Padi and Ilangkaliamman temple till August 3. Fire-walking, making and offering of pongal, paal kudam and kaavadi will not be permitted.

The Tiruvannamalai administration said the Arunachaleswarar temple, Murugan temples and Padavedu Renugambal temple will be closed till Tuesday.

In Tiruchi, Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam, Mariamman temple at Samayapuram, Murugan temple at Vayalur, Akilandeswari Sametha Jambukeswarar temple at Thiruvanaikovil, Thayumanaswamy temple at Rockfort and Vekkaliamman temple in Woraiyur will remain out of bounds for devotees on the occasion of ‘Adi Krithikai’ and ‘Adi Perukku’ on August 2 and 3 respectively. People will also not be allowed to congregate and offer prayers at the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat in Srirangam and other places along Cauvery banks.

The Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram and Dhandayudhapani temple in Palani too will be shut.

For seven days

The Coimbatore administration announced that four major temples will remain closed for devotees from August 2 to 8. Subramaniyaswami temple in Maruthamalai, Patteeswarar temple in Perur, Masaniamman temple in Anamalai and Vanabadrakaliamman temple in Thekkampatti will remain closed for seven days, during which time people will not be allowed to perform rituals for ancestors in the temples, a release said.

Tirunelveli Collector V. Vishnu said devotees would not be allowed to offer prayers between August 1 and 9 at Swami Nellaiyappar Kanthimathi Ambal temple on the occasion of ‘Aadi Pooram’ and Sri Papanasa Swami, and Sorimuthu Ayyanar temple on the occasion of ‘Aadi Amavasya’. People will also not be allowed to offer prayers, in memory of their ancestors, on the occasion of ‘Aadi Amavasya’ along the Tamirabharani. Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj said devotees would not be allowed at Sri Subramaniya Swami temple till August 3 and on August 8.

