No entry to Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiuvallur district beaches on weekends, temples can be kept open till 10 p.m.

Extra show allowed for new films for the first seven days

Entry of people to beaches in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiuvallur districts has been banned on Saturdays and Sundays and on all government holidays to avoid crowding and to check the spread of COVID-19.

However, the Tamil Nadu government has allowed places of worship to be kept open till 10 p.m., instead of the earlier limit of 8 p.m.

The government made the announcement on Saturday night, even as Chennai, Chengalpattu and four other districts witnessed a case positivity rate higher than the national average of 5.17%.

The government also allowed an extra show for new films for the first seven days after their release with a 50% seating capacity.

There were representations from the Muslim community to allow the mosques to be kept open till 10 p.m. to facilitate night prayers during Ramzan, which starts on April 14.

The places of worship can be opened as per their usual timings or till 10 p.m. in compliance with the standard operating procedures. However, temple functions and religious gatherings are banned.

The government had on Friday warned of prohibitory orders in the night and bringing in more restrictions if the current efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 do not yield the desired results.