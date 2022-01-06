No entry for tourists from outside T.N.

Travellers to be stopped at A.P. border

With the steep raise in the daily COVID-19 cases in Vellore and its neighboring districts of Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur, Vellore Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian has banned the entry of tourists, including international visitors, by road and rail to the fort town from Thursday.

At present, Vellore district has six border police checkposts, including the ones at Pallikonda and Christianpet bordering Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. Each checkpost is being manned by four policemen in three shifts round-the-clock to check vehicles on Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway.

Travellers would be turned away at the checkposts. Most tourists visit Vellore mainly to see the fort and pray at a few temples before going to other districts.

Besides the fort, the golden temple at Sripuram on the outskirts near the Central Prison attrcts a large number of people. Palamathi Hills, which consist of the Otteri Lake and Palamathi Reserve Forest, is another major tourist attraction in the town.

These tourist spots will be monitored.

“We have asked the hospitals not to give appointments to patients from other States at least for a fortnight for simple ailments,” Mr. Kumaravel said.

Railway stations have come under the lens, especially Vellore Cantonment, Katpadi, Gudiyatham and Tiruvalam, with special police and health teams posted there to monitor the movement of commuters.

All parks, exhibitions and recreation clubs in the distrct have been shut until further orders.

Only 50% occupancy is allowed in cinemas, buses, hotels and tea shops. Special health squads have been formed to enforce wearing of mask and physical distancing in public places.

Meanwhile, Tirupattur district Collector has decided to ban the traditional bull taming events next week.