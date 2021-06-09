No entrance exam this year, says SASTRA

The SASTRA deemed university has announced that there will be no entrance examination for admission to engineering courses for the 2021 academic year.

In a press release, the institution said admissions to engineering programmes would be based on the Class XII scores for 50% of the seats. For the remaining seats, the Class XII and JEE Main scores, with equal weightage for both, will be considered.

Aspiring students should submit their applications online through www.sastra.edu by July 31, after receiving their Class XII scores. The rank list will be released by 9 p.m. on July 31.

The counselling for admissions will commence on August 2, and 30% of the seats will be allotted to Thanjavur- and Tiruchi-based students, the release added.