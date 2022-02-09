No energy shortage for next 10 years: Tangedco CMD

‘State to generate 7,500 MW via pumped storage facilities ‘

Keeping the future power demand in mind and the need to protect the environment, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is planning to generate more than 7,500 mega watt (MW) of hydro power through the setting up of several pumped storage facilities.

Self-sufficient

Tangedco Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh B. Lakhoni said the State need not have any fear of energy shortage for the next 10 years at least as the power generation through various means was self-sufficient.

He was delivering a keynote address at the “Conference on Tamil Nadu Energy - The way to a sustainable future” organised by the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) in a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

Pointing out that the State had a well-balanced mix of 50% of electricity generation through thermal and renewable energy, he said the pumped storage would enhance the clean energy through hydro generation. However, such projects, which would cost huge capital outgo and needed to be constructed in the forest area, involved longer gestation period as there would be delay in getting environmental clearance.

The Electricity Department has proposed to go for solar feeders. He said in rural areas where electricity was served through 3,000 feeders, 650 sites have been identified for solar feeders.

Operational efficiency

Talking of the huge financial debt burden resting on Tangedco, Mr. Lakhoni said the power utility was ranked among the best in the country in operational efficiency and had the lowest power purchase cost despite the State not having any big coal mines of its own.

The cost saving measures adopted in Tangedco would help in cutting down the losses, which was in the range of ₹1,300 crore to ₹1,500 crore every year, by a minimum of ₹1,000 crore this financial year.

Shaji John, Director (Power), Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC), delivered the special address.