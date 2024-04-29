ADVERTISEMENT

No drones near counting centre in Kallakurichi

April 29, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

District Election Officer and Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath on Monday announced that the area falling under a 2-km radius from the perimeter of Maha Barathi Engineering College in Vasudevanur in Kallakurichi has been declared a no-fly zone.

The counting centre for Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency has been set up at the college. The ban will be in force till June 4, counting day.

All individuals and agencies were prohibited from flying drones and unmanned aerial vehicles within these zones. Those found violating the order will be charged under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Collector said.

A three-tier security has been put in place at the counting centre in Kallakurichi. Personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces, the Armed Reserve Police, the Tamil Nadu Special Police and the District police are guarding the centres round the clock, he said.

