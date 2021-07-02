Tamil Nadu

No drone zone declared within 3 km of naval station in Uchipuli

A ban on flying of non-conventional aerial objects including Remotely Piloted Aircrafts (drones) has been imposed within three kilometre radius from INS Parundu, Naval Air Station at Uchipuli in the district.

According to a release issued here on Friday, any non-conventional aerial objects found by authorities would be destroyed or confiscated without any liability, and action under the IPC would be taken against such operators.

A senior official at the INS Parundu said that they had issued a no drone zone notification following the recent asymmetric aerial attack at the Airforce Station, Jammu on June 27 using drones and that had resulted in a high alert state.


