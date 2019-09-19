No differences with CM, says Deputy CM Panneerselvam

Deputy Chief Minster and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam has reiterated that he has no differences of opinion with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Making this clarification on Monday night at a public meeting in Kannagi Nagar on the outskirts of Chennai, Mr. Panneerselvam referred to his interaction with reporters earlier in the day in Tiruchi, where he replied to a question on the issue. “No matter what, there will not be any differences between us. No one can separate us. This is because we have been groomed by Puratchi Thalaivar M.G. Ramachandran and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma [Jayalalithaa],” he said, adding that DMK president M.K. Stalin should realise that. The ruling party was not concerned about the size of the coalition that the Opposition might form. It will not deviate from the path shown by M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. “We are ensuring that people get all the welfare measures,” the Deputy CM said.

Describing AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran as a non-entity, Mr. Panneerselvam said there had been no instances in the history of the AIADMK where those who were spotted by M.G. Ramachandran and groomed by Jayalalithaa had succeeded in politics after ‘betraying’ the party.

On the AIADMK’s defeat in the Lok Sabha election, the Deputy CM said the party will set right the situation by contesting the local body polls and the Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly bypolls and emerging victorious in all of them.