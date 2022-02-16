No development in urban areas in the last 55 years, says Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss canvassing for the urban local bodies election in Salem on Wednesday | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

February 16, 2022 15:27 IST

PMK leader faults both the DMK and the AIADMK

PMK’s youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday said both the DMK and the AIADMK did not do anything for developing the urban areas in the last 55 years. The PMK would bring in the much needed change, he added.

Addressing the media while campaigning for party candidates here, he said the State was more urbanised as 52% of the population lived in urban areas. “It is expected to be 62% in another 10 years and due to lack of employment opportunities and drop in farming activities, more people from rural areas are moving to urban areas,” he said. No development had taken place in cities all these years.

To a question whether the DMK had fulfilled its election promises, Dr. Ramadoss said it was yet to do so as 80% of its time was focussed on controlling COVID-19 and added that the AIADMK, that was in power for 10 years, did not do anything.

Asked whether the NEET issue would have an impact on the election, he said NEET was not a local issue, but a State problem.

“While introducing the NEET, the Centre said it would ensure quality doctors and prevent commercialisation of medical education. But both the objectives failed,” he added. By scoring 13.8% in NEET, one could become a doctor now whereas one needed to score 60% in examinations to be eligible for medical admissions before NEET was introduced.