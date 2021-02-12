‘No decision yet on reopening of schools for Classes 1 to 8’

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan has said that no decision has been taken yet on reopening of schools for students from Classes 1 to 8.
“Given the present situation, no inspection has been conducted to reopen schools for students of Classes 1 to 8,” the Minister told mediapersons in Gobichettipalayam on Thursday.
The issue would be taken up with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for discussion.
He said 98.5% students from Classes 9 to 12 were attending schools with the consent of their parents.
Teachers’ protest
Asked about special teachers continuing their agitation for the seventh consecutive day in Chennai, the Minister said the Central government had fixed their salaries at ₹5,500 a month in 2014, and the State government had enhanced it to ₹10,000 a month recently.
“They have to work for three-and-a-half days a week,” he said.
To a question on whether the Central government had given its nod for conducting NEET twice a year, Mr. Sengottaiyan said they were yet to receive any communication from the Centre.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath