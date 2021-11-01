No deaths in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE

01 November 2021 01:13 IST

Cuddalore district recorded nil deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday. As many as 17 persons tested positive for the infection, taking the district’s tally to 64,085. The district saw 62,997 recoveries, leaving 195 active cases. In Villupuram district, 10 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases to 45,857.

Kallakurichi district reported 14 new cases, taking the overall tally to 31,364.

