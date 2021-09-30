No deaths in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE

30 September 2021 01:12 IST

Cuddalore district recorded nil deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. As many as 31 persons tested positive for the disease, taking the overall tally to 63,367. The district saw 62,120 recoveries and 310 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 23 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases to 45,437.

Kallakurichi district reported one death and 32 positive cases, taking the district’s tally to 30,927. The death toll stood at 209.

Advertising

Advertising