No deaths in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE

26 August 2021 00:49 IST

Cuddalore district reported nil deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. As many as 54 persons tested positive for the infection, taking the overall tally to 62,062.

The district saw 60,631 recoveries and 543 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 32 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 44,648.

Advertising

Advertising

Kallakurichi district reported 35 positive cases, taking the overall tally to 29,953.