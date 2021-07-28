No deaths in 17 districts, including Chennai

CHENNAI

28 July 2021 01:18 IST

1,767 people test positive, 29 die; 34 districts record fewer than 100 cases each

As many as 1,767 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 29 succumbed to the infection in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Chennai, along with 16 other districts, recorded no deaths due to COVID-19.

While there were small variations in fresh cases when compared with the previous day in Chennai, Coimbatore and Erode, infections dropped below 100 in Salem after weeks.

Of the 38 districts, 34 recorded fewer than 100 cases each. Coimbatore registered 169 cases, followed by Chennai and Erode with 139 and 132 cases respectively. Thanjavur recorded 102 cases. There were 98 cases in Salem, 95 in Chengalpattu and 87 in Tiruppur.

The fresh cases took the tally to 25,52,049. As many as 2,312 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 24,95,895. As many as 22,188 people are currently undergoing treatment in the State. They include 1,947 people in Coimbatore. Chennai’s active caseload dropped below 1,500 — 1,480 people are under treatment. There are 1,410 active cases in Erode and 1,400 in Salem.

The State toll touched 33,966. While 23 people died in government hospitals, six died in private facilities. Except for one person, the remaining had co-morbidities. There were three deaths each in Chengalpattu and Coimbatore, and two each in Ariyalur, Erode, Namakkal and Tiruvallur districts.

As many as 1,43,310 samples were tested. One more private laboratory — PCR Labs in Madurai — was approved for COVID-19 testing. With this, there are 210 laboratories in the private sector.