‘No deaths due to oxygen shortage in Tamil Nadu’

27 May 2021 20:17 IST

Oxygen stock increased from 250 MT to 650 MT in 20 days: Minister

Denying allegation by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami about disruption to oxygen supply to COVOD-19 patients in treatment, Medical and Family Welfare Minister M. Subramanian said there were no deaths in Tamil Nadu due to oxygen shortage.

He was talking to reporters here on Thursday after reviewing COVID preventive measures with officials.

“Till the new government took charge (on May 7), Mr. Palaniswami was heading the caretaker government. The daily medical oxygen stock till then was only 250 MT. With increasing viral infection the demand rose up to 575 MT. However, we managed with the available stock and there were no deaths due to oxygen shortage,” he said.

Mr. Subramanian said Tamil Nadu had increased oxygen stock to 650 MT in the last 20 days through various measures. The government would award a tender for vaccination on June 6 and the State was expected to get 3.5 lakh doses of vaccine in six months.

“We have already got 80 lakh doses from the Centre and another 70 lakh doses will come by then,” Mr. Subramanian said.

Stating that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had consulted industrialists, traders, voluntary organisations and an all-party MLAs’ committee, the Minister said there was no need for a centralised committee to review COVID situation, as suggested by BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan.

Stating that Ms. Vanathi was holding a national level party post, he said she should use that position to fulfil the additional demands of the State.

The Chief Minister had already deputed DMK MP T.R. Baalu to New Delhi to coordinate with various Ministers and officials to ensure timely oxygen supply, Remdesivir and vaccines.