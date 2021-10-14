No death in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE

14 October 2021 01:04 IST

Cuddalore district recorded nil deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. As many as 16 persons tested positive for the disease, taking the district’s tally to 63,732. The district saw 62,571 recoveries and 297 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 11 persons tested positive. Kallakurichi district reported 16 positive cases, taking the overall tally to 31,152.

Advertising

Advertising