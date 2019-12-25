No dearth of vision for society

Namakkal is in the news this election season for all the right reasons. After garnering attention when a transwoman decided to enter the fray for the local body polls, the district now has another reason to feel good about itself — a visually challenged woman has just thrown her hat into the ring.

24-year-old G. Saranya, of Ellapalayam, is contesting the post of Rasampalayam village panchayat president. Ms. Saranya’s husband and social activist C. Balasubramanian had earlier served in this position. As the post was reserved for women in the general category this time around, Mr. Balasubramanian’s wife, who also happens to be interested in social work, filed her nomination papers for it.

Blindness has never been an impediment to her working towards the upliftment of society. “I have been blind from birth. But I have always wanted to do social work. When the elections were announced, I was initially sceptical about filing my nominations. But then, I felt this was a chance for me to do something for society, and my husband was very supportive,” she says.

Ms. Saranya, who is pursuing a B.A. in literature, says even her fellow villagers are a great source of support. They even accompany her and her husband when they set out to campaign. “The voters are fully supportive of us, and we hope to bring a change to the village,” says Ms. Saranya, adding that her victory would inspire more people like her to contest the polls and effect change in society.

Incidentally, Ms. Saranya has been allotted the ‘Spectacles’ as her poll symbol, and her first electoral promise is to bring an end to the drinking water woes of her panchayat. “The primary demand of the villagers is an end to the drinking water shortage. If I win, I will take steps towards addressing the issue and ensuring basic amenities in the villages and proper distribution of State and Central welfare measures,” she says.