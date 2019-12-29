No dearth of entertainment, information at this government exhibition in Vellore

An exhibition held by the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Tamil Nadu, has sought to provide information on welfare measures taken by the State Government.

Many students have made it their ‘holiday homework’ to visit the exhibition going on at Sri Kiruba Trade Grounds, opposite Kural-Silambu theatre complex on Bengaluru Road in Vellore city. As many as 27 government departments and ten government agencies have set up their stalls to highlight their performance and invite people’s attention to their growth.

Entertainment section

An entertainment section has been set up to delight visitors from neighbouring villages. Besides this, several shops have been put up.

While various government departments such as the Departments of Health and Family Welfare, Social Welfare, School Education, Tourism, Rural Development, Adi Dravidar Welfare, Forest, Agriculture, Cooperation, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, and Information and Public Relations, and the Tamil Nadu Women’s Development Corporation (TNWDC) have put up pavilions to highlight the schemes implemented by them, private organisations and individuals have put up stalls to sell utilities and fancy items.

Besides, the exhibition contained the amusement items for children. The pavilions of the government departments contained useful and educative information.

The pavilion put up by the TNWDC displays handicraft and other products produced by various women’s self-help groups (SHGs). Different varieties of spices powders prepared by the SHGs, cane products made by another SHG, leather products and animal toys are also on display at this pavilion.

The rural administration department stall gives an information about the administration of village by the local people and how the projects are being executed with the help and guidance from local residents. The Water Resources Department sought to explain how waterbodies are getting spruced up under ‘Kudimaramathu’ scheme.

The entertainment-educative exhibition is likely to go up to a week after Pongal holidays, when the footfall is likely to improve , said an official at one of the stalls. Normally, the exhibition would be held for 45 days, he added.