Tamil Nadu

No darshan till March 31 at Sripuram temple

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, darshan for devotees at the Sripuram Sri Narayani Peedam temple will remain closed till March 31.

However, the rituals and poojas in temple will continue, says a press note issued by the director and trustee, Sripuram Sri Narayani Peedam.

Meanwhile, Church of South India-Vellore Diocese has issued a note to its Presbyters and Leaders asking them not to organise any large gatherings at Diocesan office and asked them to desist from visiting the Bishop’s residence.

In a note, Bishop Rt. Rev. H. Sharma Nithiyanandham has asked all church authorities to cleanse the church premises frequently and disinfect furnitures and floors. He said that thenext two week were crucial to break the virus chain.

