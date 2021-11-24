No damage to Ponneri GH structure, says Minister

Ma. Subramanian clarifies that Chief Medical Officer Anurathna has not been transferred

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday inspected the Ponneri Government Hospital that was affected by floods. The water had entered the hospital premises on November 12 and patients had to be shifted to other hospitals.

The Public Works Department officials also accompanied the Minister.

Mr. Subramanian said there was no damage to the structure but the department had been instructed to immediately set right the crater on the Surakkaipettai Government Higher Secondary School premises.

During his inspection of the hospital, the Minister said Chief Medical Officer S. Anurathna would continue to function in the institution.

According to him, incorrect information about the transfer of Dr. Anurathna was spread on social media and the issue had come to the knowledge of the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin.

At the behest of Mr. Stalin, the Minister had conducted counselling, he informed reporters after the meeting.

While Dr. Anurathna would continue to hold the post of the CMO, the deputy director of health and the medical professional Vijay Anand, appointed by the deputy director, would continue to work and would host a farewell to the deputy director, who is due to retire in six months, the Minister said.

The Minister was accompanied by Tiruvallur Collector Alby John, Gummidipoondi MLA T.J. Govindarajan, Ponneri MLA Durai Chandrasekar and district Panchayat Committee chairman K.V.G. Uma Maheswari and senior health department officials.