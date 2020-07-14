‘No curbs on over-the-counter sale of paracetamol tablets’

The State government on Tuesday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that it had not issued any order restricting the over-the-counter sale of paracetamol tablets in pharmacies.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by A. Joel Sugumar from Madurai, who sought a direction to the State not to restrict the over-the-counter sale of paracetamol tablets.

He said that under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, paracetamol tablets were classified as household remedies and could be sold over the counter, without a prescription from a registered medical practitioner.

The petitioner said that if there was such a restriction, then people would be put to much hardship. People suffering from fever or cold, and not COVID-19, could buy these tablets for relief, he said.

‘Based on conjectures’

Special government pleader V.R. Shanmuganathan submitted that the PIL petition was filed based on conjectures and surmises and there was no such order from the State government restricting the over-the-counter sale of paracetamol.

Recording the submissions made in the case, a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam disposed of the public interest litigation petition.