No cracks in DMK-VCK ties: Thirumavalavan

After causing a flutter in the DMK-VCK ties by raking the issue of sharing power, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan, on Monday met Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin at Anna Arivalayam. He reportedly spoke in private for a few minutes and invited the DMK for the liquor prohibition rally to be held on October 2 in Kallakurichi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Thirumavalavan said the DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi and spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan would participate in the rally.

Mr. Thirumavalavan told journalists there were no issues between DMK and VCK.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are no cracks in the DMK-VCK ties,” he said, adding that the liquor prohibition rally would pass resolutions to urge the State government to reduce the ‘revenue targets’ for Tasmac liquor outlets and call for a national policy for prohibition of liquor.

“Apart from what is being used for medicinal purposes, alcohol and drugs meant for retail sale should not be available for sale. Annadurai (DMK’s first Chief Minister) had supported a national policy for prohibition of liquor. Perarignar Anna was firm about liquor prohibition and had urged the Centre to implement prohibition based on Article 47,” he said.

The party had urged Mr Stalin to push the Union government for a national policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr Stalin said he will support our demand for a national policy to the Union government. He also said the DMK agreed with the fact that liquor prohibition should be implemented in Tamil Nadu but there were administrative issues. He informed that liquor prohibition would be implemented in a step by step manner,” the VCK leader said.

In his representation to Mr Stalin, he said the State government must urge the Union government to formulate a national liquor prohibition policy, set up the Prohibition Enquiry Commission as it was done in 1954, provide compensation to States that are implementing prohibition to overcome loss of revenue, and ensure that the States get more share from the Union government for implementing prohibition.

Sources in the VCK said the meeting was cordial with the Chief Minister and Ministers.

“Nobody discussed the issue of why we are talking about power sharing right now. It looked like they had already discussed it among themselves. But, Mr. Stalin said the VCK should be with the DMK when it celebrates 100th anniversary,” said a senior leader.

He also added that the VCK leader was unlikely to meet with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and invite the party for the liquor prohibition rally.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.