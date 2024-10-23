No cracks in DMK-led alliance, nor will any develop in future: Stalin

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday reiterated that there were no cracks in the DMK-led alliance, and asserted that there wouldn’t be any in future too.

“There can be debates within our alliance. Debates among us should not be mistaken for gaps,” Mr. Stalin said at the wedding of a party functionary in Chennai.

On the observations reportedly made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami that the DMK-led alliance was about to disintegrate, he said: “Our alliance was not formed only for elections, or to come to power. You [Mr. Palaniswami] should not forget that our alliance was formed on the basis of principles...”

He further said that the DMK would always serve the people irrespective of whether it was in power or not, and accused the AIADMK leader of being envious of the DMK government and its achievements. The DMK, irrespective of whether it was in power or the Opposition, had met people during rain, Mr. Stalin said, adding: “Since we are in power now, we continue to meet the people and resolve their problems.”

He said that as the Chief Minister, he had visited several areas during rain in Chennai. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and other Ministers, MPs and MLAs and local body representatives too did the same. “But, Mr. Palaniswami hid in Salem during the rain. Even when in power, he would not come [out during rain]. He is dreaming.” Mr. Stalin contended, adding that the AIADMK leader had become an astrologer for claiming that the DMK-led front would disintegrate.

“I am asserting this: be it the 2026 [Tamil Nadu Assembly poll], or the subsequent elections, the DMK will emerge victorious. There is no need for anyone to have doubts over this,” Mr. Stalin said, and called upon the newly-wed couple to give their children Tamil names.

