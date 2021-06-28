No COVID deaths in 5 districts

State records fewer than 100 casualties; western districts record more cases

The western districts of Coimbatore, Erode, Salem and Tiruppur recorded the most number of new COVID-19 cases in the State on Sunday.

As many as 5,127 persons tested positive, including 649 in Coimbatore, 530 in Erode, 343 in Salem and 316 in Tiruppur.

A total of 7,159 patients were discharged.

In Chennai, another 308 persons contracted the infection, taking the tally of active cases in the district to 3,555. Nine deaths were reported.

Among the neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu (248) and Tiruvallur (126) continued to see a large number of new cases.

For the first time during the second wave, the State reported fewer than 100 deaths in a day. On Sunday, health officials recorded 91 deaths.

Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur and Ramanathapuram recorded no death.

The State has a total of 70,817 beds available, including 38,536 oxygenated beds, 26,652 normal beds and 5,629 ICU beds. In Chennai, a total of 12,850 beds are available, including 8,159 oxygen-supported beds, 3,418 normal beds and 1,273 ICU beds.

The Medical Department has suspended two private laboratories in Chennai and Tiruchi “for COVID-19 testing due to NABH accreditation suspension”.