No COVID-19 infection in Vellore

VELLORE

There were no fresh COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,305 on Friday. With a total of 56,141 persons having been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at one. The district’s toll is 1,163.

No new cases were reported in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts. In Tiruvannamalai, the number of active cases stood at one, which took the total number of cases to 66,812.