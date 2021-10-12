No COVID-19 death in Chennai for the third day

1,303 people test positive in State and 13 more die; 1,428 people discharged after treatment and active cases at 15,992

On Monday, for the third day in a row, Chennai recorded no death due to COVID-19. Apart from Chennai, 27 districts reported no fatality, even as 13 more people succumbed to the infection across the State, taking the toll to 35,796.

Fresh infections continued to fall, with 1,303 people testing positive.

Of these, Chennai recorded 168 cases, followed by Coimbatore with 128. There were 98 cases in Chengalpattu, while Tiruppur recorded 87. In Erode, 75 people tested positive, while Thanajvur recorded 60 cases and Tiruvallur 58. Namakkal and Salem logged 57 and 52 cases respectively.

Seven districts saw fewer than 10 cases each. Perambalur had the least number of cases at just two.

The fresh cases pushed the State’s COVID-19 case tally to 26,79,568.

Of the 13 fatalities, Coimbatore accounted for four. There was one death each in Chengalpattu, Dindigul, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Salem, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi. All 13 of the deceased had co-morbidities.

Another 1,428 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 26,27,780. The active caseload fell below 16,000 — at present, 15,992 people are under treatment. They include 1,856 people in Chennai, 1,605 in Coimbatore and 1,139 in Chengalpattu.

According to data from Sunday, the State’s positivity rate stood at 0.9%. Tiruppur accounts for the highest positivity rate at 2%.

As many as 1,39,836 samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the total count to 4,86,03,749.