No corruption in BJP’s three year rule: Venkaiah

The biggest achievement of the BJP’s three-year rule was that there were no scams or corruption, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday.

“Earlier, there was scam on land - which is Commonwealth Games, scam under the land which is coal, scam in antariksha which is 3G,” he told reporters.

“Compared to that (previous UPA regime) in three years of BJP rule there is no scam, no scandal no corruption. The overhead tank is very clean in Delhi,” the Information and Broadcasting Minister said after inaugurating a seven-day exhibition as part of “MODI-fest” to mark the third anniversary of the Narendra Modi government.

He said that India was “recognised” and “respected” all over the world.

“World economy is slowing down. The US’ growth rate is 3 %. In India, it is around seven plus %”, he said.

The Minister said that earlier (in the UPA regime) there was policy paralysis, but now there is a dynamic leader. “A leader recognised globally” he said.

“As per a survey, Modi will again be elected as Prime Minister. That is the mood of the nation”, he said.

The visit of union ministers to various states to hold review meetings with ministers and officials was a new concept introduced by Modi. Centre and states must work together. .

“Team India is the concept”, he said. His visit to Chennai he said to meet Chief Minister K Palaniswami and the ministers to hold a review meeting and to know the requirements of the state.

Mr.Naidu said he had conducted such review meetings when J Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister.