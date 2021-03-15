No confusion between BJP and AIADMK in seat-sharing, says C.T. Ravi

The BJP’s national secretary, in-charge of TN, arrived in Udhagamandalam for a meeting on Monday

Stating that there was “no confusion” between the AIADMK and the BJP in contesting in the three constituencies of Thali, Udhagamandalam and Vilavangode, where the the BJP is yet to announce its candidates, C.T. Ravi, the BJP’s national secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu, said that the candidates for the three constituencies will be decided by the party’s parliamentary board in the coming days.

Mr. Ravi, who was in Udhagamandalam on Monday, arrived by helicopter. He spoke to reporters shortly after landing. When asked whether the delay indicated any differences with its ally, the AIADMK in contesting in the three seats, Mr. Ravi said that there was “no confusion.” “The BJP will contest in this seat (Udhagamandalam), the other seats, today or tomorrow we will announce [sic],” he said.

When asked if the AIADMK was pushing for its candidate to contest in Udhagamandalam, Mr. Ravi said, “It is settled. Both parties have already signed the agreement. No issues,” he said.

Election officials also checked the helicopter in which Mr. Ravi was travelling to ensure that he was not carrying any gifts or cash that could contravene the Model Code of Conduct.