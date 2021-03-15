No confusion between BJP and AIADMK in seat-sharing, says C.T. Ravi

Stating that there was “no confusion” between the AIADMK and the BJP in contesting in the three constituencies of Thali, Udhagamandalam and Vilavangode, where the the BJP is yet to announce its candidates, C.T. Ravi, the BJP’s national secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu, said that the candidates for the three constituencies will be decided by the party’s parliamentary board in the coming days.
Mr. Ravi, who was in Udhagamandalam on Monday, arrived by helicopter. He spoke to reporters shortly after landing. When asked whether the delay indicated any differences with its ally, the AIADMK in contesting in the three seats, Mr. Ravi said that there was “no confusion.” “The BJP will contest in this seat (Udhagamandalam), the other seats, today or tomorrow we will announce [sic],” he said.
When asked if the AIADMK was pushing for its candidate to contest in Udhagamandalam, Mr. Ravi said, “It is settled. Both parties have already signed the agreement. No issues,” he said.
Election officials also checked the helicopter in which Mr. Ravi was travelling to ensure that he was not carrying any gifts or cash that could contravene the Model Code of Conduct.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath