No-confidence motion against Speaker to be taken up on July 1

DMK president M.K. Stalin proposed the motion of no-confidence against Mr. Dhanapal after the latter issued show-cause notices to three AIADMK legislators asking why they should not be disqualified for associating themselves with AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran. This was following a complaint by Chief Government Whip S. Rajendran to the Speaker against the three MLAs.

The three MLAs — E. Rathinasabapathy (Aranthangi constituency), V.T. Kalaiselvan (Vriddhachalam) and A. Prabhu (Kallakurichi) — approached the Supreme Court, which stayed the disqualification proceedings.

In 2017, the motion was defeated.

The Assembly, when it convenes on June 28, will also be back to its largest number of members in the House in two years – 232, following the bypolls to 22 constituencies.

The death of the DMK MLA and the vacancy arising out of Nanguneri MLA H. Vasanthakumar winning the Lok Sabha polls have left two constituencies vacant. While the AIADMK has 122 MLAs (excluding the Speaker) , the DMK has 100, the Congress seven and the IUML one. T.T.V. Dhinakaran is the lone independent MLA.