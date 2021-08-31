No compulsion on students to attend classes physically, TN informs Court

Online classes will continue, and all precautionary measures have been taken at schools, the State government informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

With schools in Tamil Nadu set to reopen classes physically from September 1 for classes IX to XII, the State government has informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that there would be no compulsion on the students to attend the classes in the physical mode. Online classes would continue, the State submitted.

Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram informed a Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar that online classes will continue as an alternative mode for students and all precautionary measures have been taken to enable the students to attend the classes.

The AG submitted that the government has passed government orders in this regard and students who preferred online classes could continue to attend the online classes with the consent of their parents. For physical classes, standard operating procedures would be followed, it was submitted.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by K. Abdul Vahabudeen of Tirunelveli. He apprehended that in the wake of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, schools could become clusters. He said that online mode should continue as an alternative option for students to attend classes.

Taking note of the submissions, the court directed the State to file a counter affidavit on its stand so that it could be taken on record. The judges adjourned the case to September 7 for the State to file the counter affidavit.