‘No compulsion for students to attend classes physically’

State reasserts its decision in the High Court

With schools in Tamil Nadu set to reopen for students of Classes IX to XII from September 1, the State government has informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that there will not be any compulsion for the students to attend classes physically.

Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram told a Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar on Tuesday that online classes would continue to be the alternative mode. Students willing to study from home would be allowed to do so with the consent of parents, he said.

The AG submitted that the government had passed orders on reopening of classes in schools and colleges. Experts were consulted before the decision was taken. All precautionary measures had been taken, he submitted.

He said the standard operating procedures would be followed. The COVID-19 protocol that mandated use of masks and physical distancing would be followed, it was submitted.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by K. Abdul Vahabudeen of Tirunelveli district. Pointing to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, he said the parents were worried about sending their children to schools.

Considering the possibility of the third wave and vulnerability of children, online mode should continue as an alternative way of teaching/learning. Or else clusters would be formed, the petitioner said.

He said he was not challenging the government order on reopening of classes, but only wanted the online mode of classes to continue in addition to the physical classes, he said.

Taking note of the submissions, the judges directed the State government to file a counter affidavit on its stand that there would not be any compulsion for the students to attend classes physically, and adjourned the case till September 7.