No compromise in BDU building quality, PWD tells Higher Education Department

November 17, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - Tiruchi

E. Senthil, Chief Engineer, Public Works Department (Technical Education Circle), wrote to the Higher Education Secretary on Thursday, contending that there was no compromise in the quality of construction of a building and auditorium, executed by the PWD, at Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi.

Th letter came against the backdrop of a report in The Hindu highlighting how an audit by the Office of the Principal Accountant-General (Audit-I), Tamil Nadu, found serious compromises in the construction of the ₹4.94-crore Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hub (EICH) building and auditorium.

Mr. Senthil said in his letter that the costing of the auditorium was in keeping with the reduced budget of ₹94 lakh preferred by the university. “However, there has been no compromise in the quality of construction due to the change in the budget,” he said.

As for the audit finding lack of electrical fittings and seating in the hall, he said, “The lights, fans and seating will be fixed after the installation of the false ceiling tiles.” Arrangements were being made to create a separate staircase to access the rooftop, since the existing design blueprint was applicable only to the hall’s ground floor. Access ramps and user-friendly toilets for persons with disability would also be added, the letter said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT