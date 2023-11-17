HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No compromise in BDU building quality, PWD tells Higher Education Department

November 17, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - Tiruchi

The Hindu Bureau

E. Senthil, Chief Engineer, Public Works Department (Technical Education Circle), wrote to the Higher Education Secretary on Thursday, contending that there was no compromise in the quality of construction of a building and auditorium, executed by the PWD, at Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi.

Th letter came against the backdrop of a report in The Hindu highlighting how an audit by the Office of the Principal Accountant-General (Audit-I), Tamil Nadu, found serious compromises in the construction of the ₹4.94-crore Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hub (EICH) building and auditorium.

Mr. Senthil said in his letter that the costing of the auditorium was in keeping with the reduced budget of ₹94 lakh preferred by the university. “However, there has been no compromise in the quality of construction due to the change in the budget,” he said.

As for the audit finding lack of electrical fittings and seating in the hall, he said, “The lights, fans and seating will be fixed after the installation of the false ceiling tiles.” Arrangements were being made to create a separate staircase to access the rooftop, since the existing design blueprint was applicable only to the hall’s ground floor. Access ramps and user-friendly toilets for persons with disability would also be added, the letter said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.