No coercive action against online gaming company for two weeks, police assure HC

March 14, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on Tuesday obtained two weeks’ time from the Madras High Court to file counter-affidavits to multiple petitions filed by Play Games 24X7 Private limited, a Mumbai-based online gaming company, and undertook not to take any coercive action against it till then.

Justice G. Chandrasekharan accepted the request made on behalf of the prosecution and adjourned the matter to March 28. The gaming company had challenged notices issued by the CB-CID, seeking answers to a long list of queries in connection with the investigation into suicides and murders committed by a couple of players.