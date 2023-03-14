ADVERTISEMENT

No coercive action against online gaming company for two weeks, police assure HC

March 14, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on Tuesday obtained two weeks’ time from the Madras High Court to file counter-affidavits to multiple petitions filed by Play Games 24X7 Private limited, a Mumbai-based online gaming company, and undertook not to take any coercive action against it till then.

Justice G. Chandrasekharan accepted the request made on behalf of the prosecution and adjourned the matter to March 28. The gaming company had challenged notices issued by the CB-CID, seeking answers to a long list of queries in connection with the investigation into suicides and murders committed by a couple of players.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US