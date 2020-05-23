No clarity on testing or quarantine procedures

The Chennai airport is getting ready to resume domestic flight operations on May 25, despite the Tamil Nadu government’s reluctance to resume services before month-end.

However, there is still no clarity on the procedures for testing and quarantine of passengers arriving at the airport.

The guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation says, “On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as prescribed by the destination State/Union Territory.”

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that they were yet to hear from the State about the preparations that have been made to test passengers. “Once we get to know, we will make all arrangements they require. Other facilities have already been made for passengers and we are taking precautionary measures,” an official said.

Departing passengers’ temperature will be checked and they should have the Aarogya Setu app or produce a self-declaration form.