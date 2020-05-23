Tamil Nadu

No clarity on testing or quarantine procedures

The Chennai airport is getting ready to resume domestic flight operations on May 25, despite the Tamil Nadu government’s reluctance to resume services before month-end.

However, there is still no clarity on the procedures for testing and quarantine of passengers arriving at the airport.

The guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation says, “On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as prescribed by the destination State/Union Territory.”

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that they were yet to hear from the State about the preparations that have been made to test passengers. “Once we get to know, we will make all arrangements they require. Other facilities have already been made for passengers and we are taking precautionary measures,” an official said.

Departing passengers’ temperature will be checked and they should have the Aarogya Setu app or produce a self-declaration form.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 12:24:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/no-clarity-on-testing-or-quarantine-procedures/article31654458.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY