No changes made to 2018 Cauvery Authority notification: Centre
Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu’s reply was in response to PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss’ question
No amendments have been made to the Gazette notification of June 2018 regarding the constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), according to Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu.
The Union Minister of State made this statement in reply to a question raised by the Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday whether any changes had been brought to the powers of the CWMA after the original notification.
The Centre had framed a scheme establishing the (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to give effect to the decision of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal as modified by the Supreme Court through its judgment of February 2018.
The Minister also pointed out that paragraph 10 of the notification stipulated powers, functions and duties of the Authority. Over two dozen features had been mentioned in the paragraph concerned, the most important of which pertained to storage, apportionment, regulation and control of Cauvery waters; (ii) supervision of operation of reservoirs and with regulation of water releases therefrom with the assistance of CWRC, and regulated release by Karnataka, at the inter-State contact point presently identified as Billigundulu gauge and discharge station, located on the border of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
