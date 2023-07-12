ADVERTISEMENT

No change in working hours of Tasmac: Minister Muthusamy

July 12, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Minister had earlier said the issue of change in working hours was under consideration.

Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy, who is additionally holding the portfolios of excise, prohibition, and molasses, on Wednesday said there would be no change in the working hours of TASMAC liquor shops.

On Monday, the Minister had said the issue of change in working hours was under consideration since workers, particularly daily wagers, wanted the shop to be open between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. The remarks attracted widespread criticism.

“TASMAC shops will continue with the current working hours from noon to 10 p.m. and there would be no change. I was pointing to particular issues and a portion of my remarks has been taken out and misinterpreted,” Mr. Muthusamy told reporters at the Secretariat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the introduction of liquor in 90 ml plasticised cartons, he said comments had been sought from all sections and a decision had not been taken yet.

Mr Muthusamy reiterated that TASMAC was not driven with the objective of making a profit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US