No change in working hours of Tasmac: Minister Muthusamy

July 12, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy, who is additionally holding the portfolios of excise, prohibition, and molasses, on Wednesday said there would be no change in the working hours of TASMAC liquor shops.

On Monday, the Minister had said the issue of change in working hours was under consideration since workers, particularly daily wagers, wanted the shop to be open between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. The remarks attracted widespread criticism.

“TASMAC shops will continue with the current working hours from noon to 10 p.m. and there would be no change. I was pointing to particular issues and a portion of my remarks has been taken out and misinterpreted,” Mr. Muthusamy told reporters at the Secretariat.

On the introduction of liquor in 90 ml plasticised cartons, he said comments had been sought from all sections and a decision had not been taken yet.

Mr Muthusamy reiterated that TASMAC was not driven with the objective of making a profit.