Tamil Nadu

No change in the number of persons who can attend weddings, funerals: Tamil Nadu government

A Government Order issued issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam retained the number of guests at weddings and similar occasions at 50 persons. The number of mourners at funerals cannot exceed 20. The G.O. issued by the government could be accessed in The Hindu portal at: http://bit.ly/TNGOLockdown.

