No change in SPB health status

Singer and producer S.P. Charan clarified on Tuesday that reports about his father S.P. Balasubrahmanyam being taken off the ventilator were untrue.
“His health status is the same as it was yesterday. He continues to be on the ventilator and is being taken care of well by the medical team,” said Mr.Charan.
Mr.Balasubrahmanyam had been admitted to MGM healthcare hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. A health bulletin from the hospital on Monday said his condition remained critical and he was on life support.
Mr.Charan also thanked fans and well wishers for their prayers.
Members of the Tamil film fraternity continued to send wishes for the singer’s speedy recovery. In a video message, singer Mano said that Mr. Balasubrahmanyam was an inspiration to many and wished him a speedy recovery..
Actor Sivakumar too, in a video message, recalled his association with the singer and said he had sung for him in over 100 films.
“You have faced so many challenges in life. COVID-19 too is just another challenge and I am sure you will beat it and recover soon,” he said.
