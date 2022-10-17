No change in seat for Panneeerselvam in House; AIADMK members absent

AIADMK members, including Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami were absent in the House.

CHENNAI
October 17, 2022

A view of the Fort St. George in Chennai. Photo used for illustration purpose only. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

On the first day of the Assembly session on Monday, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam took part in the House proceedings, seated in the chair for AIADMK deputy floor leader. Three of his MLAs were also seen seated in their usual seats.

During a press conference later in the day, when asked about the four letters submitted to the Speaker's office, including two from Mr. Panneerselvam, Speaker M. Appavu said it would not be appropriate for him to inform the press about the issues, when the House was in session.

"If those involved or those affected raise queries in the House, appropriate reply would be given to them in the House," Mr. Appavu said. To a query on what basis did Mr. Panneerselvam take part in the House's Business Advisory Committee, Mr. Appavu said that the former CM took part in the meeting, since he was a member of the panel.

