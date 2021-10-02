No change in decision on reopening schools for lower classes, says School Education Minister

TIRUCHI

02 October 2021 16:53 IST

The CM had announced the decision to reopen schools following a meeting with health experts, the Minister said

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday said that there was no change in the State government’s decision to resume in-person classes for classes I to VIII on November 1.

Answering a question on whether the State government would consider the postponement of reopening of schools for the lower classes in view of Deepavali falling on November 4, Mr. Poyyamozhi said there was no change in the decision as of now.

Advertising

Advertising

When the report with views of the Chief Educational Officers on reopening of schools was submitted to him, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had told him that a decision would be taken based on the opinion of health experts as the safety of children was paramount. After holding a review meeting with health experts, the Chief Minister had announced the reopening of schools for lower classes on November 1, he pointed out.