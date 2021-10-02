Tamil Nadu

No change in decision on reopening schools for lower classes, says School Education Minister

Photograph used for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday said that there was no change in the State government’s decision to resume in-person classes for classes I to VIII on November 1.

Answering a question on whether the State government would consider the postponement of reopening of schools for the lower classes in view of Deepavali falling on November 4, Mr. Poyyamozhi said there was no change in the decision as of now.

When the report with views of the Chief Educational Officers on reopening of schools was submitted to him, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had told him that a decision would be taken based on the opinion of health experts as the safety of children was paramount. After holding a review meeting with health experts, the Chief Minister had announced the reopening of schools for lower classes on November 1, he pointed out.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2021 4:53:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/no-change-in-decision-on-reopening-schools-for-lower-classes-says-school-education-minister/article36790899.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY