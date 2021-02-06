No case in four districts, State records 489

24 districts report under 10 cases each; four more succumb to the infection

On a day when Tamil Nadu reported 489 fresh cases of COVID-19, four districts — Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Perambalur and Sivagangai — saw no new case. A total of 24 districts recorded under 10 cases each.

The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 8,40,849. A total of 506 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of persons discharged so far to 8,24,024.

The active cases stood at 4,446. Four more persons succumbed to the infection — two in Chennai and one each in Coimbatore and Thanjavur. The toll stood at 12,379.

Fatalities in State

Three of the deceased were in their 60s. This included a 63-year-old man from Chennai who had no co-morbidities. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on February 2 and died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

In Chennai, 158 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while there were 54 cases in Coimbatore and 45 in Chengalpattu. There were 35 cases in Tiruvallur, 23 in Erode and 20 each in Thanjavur and Tiruchi. Dharmapuri, Karur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi reported one case each.

Those testing positive included three returnees — one from Karnataka and two from West Bengal.

In the last 24 hours, 52,656 samples were tested in the State, taking the total figure to tested.

Vaccination update

Another 11,396 persons were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total figure to 1,57,046. Of these, 8,894 persons were healthcare workers and 2,502 frontline staff.

Covishield was administered to 8,785 healthcare workers and 2,501 frontline workers, and Covaxin to 109 healthcare workers and one frontline staff.

The two vaccines were administered in 565 sessions, with the day’s capacity being 69,650.

In 20 days, 1,50,228 healthcare workers were vaccinated, while 6,818 frontline staff were inoculated in three days.

In Chennai, a total of 1,103 persons were vaccinated — 1,010 healthcare and 93 frontline workers.