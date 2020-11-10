No ban on Tasmac but BJP rally not allowed, says L. Murugan

CHENNAI

10 November 2020 01:11 IST

BJP Tamil Nadu president L. Murugan and other leaders of the State unit were on Monday detained for the third time in four days for trying to take out the ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ in Chengalpattu, despite the police not giving them permission.

They were earlier arrested on Friday in Tiruttani and on Sunday in north Chennai.

In both north Chennai and Chengalpattu, the party had erected a stage from which Mr. Murugan delivered his speech, at the end of which he was detained.

Advertising

Advertising

On Monday, he questioned why the State government was not allowing ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ when the COVID-19 lockdown had almost been completely lifted.

“Theatres have opened, parks have opened, they are saying schools are going to be opened. More than this, Tasmac liquor shops have been opened. They are saying COVID-19, which is not spreading in these places, will spread because of our Yatra. They didn’t ban Stalin [DMK president] from going to the Raj Bhavan. They weren’t stopped. But they are stopping us. This obstacle will be demolished,” he said.

Case filed

The Royapuram police booked a case against BJP functionaries for allegedly creating a ruckus and preventing police personnel from discharging their duties.

On Sunday, BJP leaders including Mr. Murugan had gone to Tiruvottiyur to undertake the party’s ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ to Thiruporur. They were detained by police.

The police said BJP district unit president Vijay Anand’s car almost hit the police personnel on duty. Other cadres “deliberately honked” and caused nuisance.

Based on a complaint lodged by Manikandan, grade-I constable, the Royapuram police registered a first information report.