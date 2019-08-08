No Athi Varadar darshan on August 17

Kancheepuram District Collector P. Ponniah on Thursday announced that there will be no darshan of Athi Varadar at Sri Devarajaswamy temple on August 17, the day the idol will be sent back to its vault inside the Ananthasaras tank.
Addressing a press meet at Kancheepuram, he said that August 16 would be the last day for darshan to the public. It has been decided not to have VIP darshan on August 16.
The decision was taken after consulting with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and the archakas of the temple.
The district administration plans to add more parking points and allow devotees to stay near the parking lots from where they would be taken to the temple, he added.
