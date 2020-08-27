‘No arrears exams except for final semester’

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced that students who are due to appear for arrear exams (except for papers in the final semester) in arts and science, engineering and MCA programmes and polytechnics in Tamil Nadu would be exempted from having to take the exams.
For students who had paid their exam fees and are due to appear for the tests, marks would be awarded based on the relevant guidelines laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Mr. Palaniswami said.
The decision followed “representations from students [and it was taken] for their welfare and was based on the recommendations of the high-level committee constituted by the State government”. A detailed G.O. would be issued by the Higher Education Department later.
The Chief Minister had, last month, exempted undergraduate and postgraduate students in arts and science, engineering and MCA programmes and those studying in polytechnics from appearing for the semester examinations.
