No ambiguity in calculating tariffs, Tangedco tells HC

CHENNAI

15 June 2020 23:41 IST

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) on Monday asserted before the Madras High Court that there was no “ambiguity” in the manner in which it had decided to calculate power consumption charges for domestic consumers during the lockdown period when meter readings could not be recorded.

Appearing before a Division Bench of Justices R. Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy, Additional Advocate General P.H. Arvindh Pandian said the methodology adopted by Tangedco for calculating the charges was strictly as per the regulations in force and hence, there was no necessity to entertain a litigation preferred in this regard.

On the other hand, advocate Kabilan Manoharan, representing public interest litigant M.L. Ravi of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi, contended that the methodology forced domestic consumers to pay more than usual. He said the middle class, who generally consume between 100 to 500 units, were hit by the “unjust” method of calculation.

Advertising

Advertising

After hearing both of them, the judges granted a week’s time for Tangedco to make its submissions in writing by way of a counter affidavit. They adjourned the case to June 22 for further hearing.